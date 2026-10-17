British wrestling star Pac’s cause of death revealed

Satterley, 40, died on Sept. 27, one day after competing at All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) “All Out” pay-per-view event.

CHICAGO: British professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley, widely known to fans as Pac, died last month from bronchial asthma, the Cook County medical examiner’s office in Illinois confirmed. His death was ruled natural.

Satterley, 40, died on Sept. 27, one day after competing at All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) “All Out” pay-per-view event. His death shocked the professional wrestling community and prompted tributes from fellow wrestlers, fans and colleagues worldwide.

The New York Post first reported the cause of death. Satterley was found in Des Plaines, about 2 miles north of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley rose through the British independent wrestling circuit before establishing himself in Japan and the United States. He became known for his hard-hitting style, remarkable aerial moves, speed and technical precision.

Over the course of his career, he competed for several major wrestling promotions, including AEW, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. During his WWE career, he wrestled under the name Adrian Neville.

At AEW, Satterley adopted the nickname “The Bastard” and became a prominent figure through his explosive performances and intense on-screen persona. He was also praised for his compelling microphone work and ability to captivate audiences while remaining committed to his character.

Despite his intimidating wrestling persona, tributes following his death highlighted his humility and kindness outside the ring.

Marina Shafir, a fellow member of AEW’s Death Riders stable, remembered Satterley at an independent wrestling show held hours after his death.

“He was just so modest about how fascinating he was,” Shafir said. “I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t share time and space with this man.”

AEW later dedicated an episode of its weekly “Dynamite” show to honoring Satterley, who was also known as “The Man That Gravity Forgot.”

In a statement read during the tribute, his family praised his legacy as one of the United Kingdom’s greatest wrestlers while emphasizing his character beyond the sport.

“He exemplified what it meant to be a decent human being, an honorable man with principles, who adored his family and his sausage dog son, Wolfie,” the family said.

His wife, Natalie, also paid tribute to him on Instagram, thanking him “for our beautiful life.”

“We will try our hardest to get through this nightmare and look after each other as I know that’s what you would want,” she wrote. “But we will miss you every minute, of every hour, of every day.”