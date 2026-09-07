Danyal Chishty hails Tekken Takedown as game-changer for Pakistan’s esports future

Major Lahore event features leading Pakistani and global Tekken players.

LAHORE: Pakistan’s gaming scene took center stage in Lahore as Tekken Takedown brought top local and international esports players to Packages Mall, with event organizer Danyal Chishty calling the tournament the biggest gaming event in the country’s history.

Speaking to BOL News, Danyal Chishty said he was grateful for the successful conclusion of the event, describing the tournament as a landmark moment for Pakistan’s gaming industry.

The event featured some of the country’s leading esports players, including Arslan Ash and Atif Butt, alongside international gaming stars. Fans also added to the lively atmosphere, with attendees dressed as popular gaming characters and large crowds gathering to watch the competition.

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The tournament culminated in the Tekken 8 final, where South Korean gamer Rangchu defeated Pakistan’s Farzeen in a one-sided contest to claim the title.

The final brought together two prominent players from the international Tekken scene and gave Pakistani fans the opportunity to watch high-level esports competition on home soil.

The event also highlighted the growing popularity of competitive gaming in Pakistan. The strong turnout, international participation and enthusiasm from fans reflected the increasing interest in esports among the country’s younger audience.

While competition remains at the heart of esports, Tekken Takedown also served as a platform for Pakistan’s gaming community to connect with international players and showcase the country’s growing presence in the global gaming scene.

With Pakistani players such as Arslan Ash gaining international recognition, events of this scale could further strengthen the country’s esports ecosystem and encourage more investment and opportunities in competitive gaming.