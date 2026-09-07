Pakistan faces Hong Kong in crucial Asia Cup clash

Pakistan looks to strengthen its semifinal hopes with a key Group A win today.

Pakistan faces Hong Kong on Monday in a crucial Asia Cup match that could boost its semifinal hopes.

The Group A match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. PST.

Led by Fatima Sana, Pakistan opened its campaign with a win over Thailand before suffering a seven-wicket loss to archrival India. Pakistan was bowled out for just 55 runs in that match.

Despite the loss, Pakistan remains second in Group A with two points. A victory over Hong Kong would strengthen its semifinal bid and help the team rebound from its disappointing performance against India.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, is still searching for its first win of the tournament. It lost its opener to Thailand by six runs before a 137-run defeat to India.

The match carries significance for both sides. Pakistan will look to secure a vital win to keep its knockout hopes on track, while Hong Kong will aim to finish its group-stage campaign with a strong showing.

Eight teams are competing in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals.

The tournament final is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Dubai.



