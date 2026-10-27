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Mbappe’s Mao Zedong meme ignites online fury across China

The trend has inspired viral social media content.

Web Desk October 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The controversy erupted after the French soccer star discussed his favorite meme during an interview

Kylian Mbappe’s controversial meme comments have sparked a social media storm in China, prompting major Chinese companies to cut ties with the Real Madrid star after a widely shared interview clip drew criticism over his reference to former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.


The controversy erupted after the French soccer star discussed his favorite meme during an interview on the French talk show "The Bridge".


Mbappe described a meme featuring his face on an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, and said he regularly shared it with friends.

The remarks quickly spread across social media, triggering criticism from Chinese internet users and raising questions about the impact of celebrity comments on international brand partnerships.


Dongpeng Beverage Group, whose electrolyte drink Bushuila featured Mbappe in its advertising, ended its partnership with the soccer star. The company said it had a “zero tolerance policy” toward views it considered harmful to Chinese national sentiment.


Football platform Dongqiudi and dairy producer Mengniu also criticized the comments, saying they hurt the feelings of China and its people.


The backlash intensified online, with some users accusing Mbappe of benefiting from the Chinese market while making remarks they viewed as disrespectful.


According to the BBC, the controversy drew strong reactions from Chinese social media users, including calls for international celebrities to show greater cultural sensitivity.


Mbappe has also been associated with the nickname “the dictator” in soccer memes, which poke fun at his perceived influence within clubs and among teammates.


The trend has inspired viral social media content, including the anthem “Kylian Mbappe Dictador,” which gained attention on TikTok in April 2026, and the trend grew even more during the most recent World Cup.


The latest controversy has brought renewed attention to the memes surrounding the French forward, highlighting how online jokes can create reputational risks for global sports stars and the companies that sponsor them.

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