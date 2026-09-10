England set Pakistan huge challenge after first innings of 453

Pakistan debutant Razaullah claimed four wickets for the visitors.

BIRMINGHAM: England was bowled out for 453 in its first innings against Pakistan in the third Test at Edgbaston on Thursday, taking a commanding lead after Pakistan was dismissed for 133.

England built a substantial advantage on the back of half-centuries from Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, who scored 75 and 69, respectively. Dan Lawrence, Emilio Gay and Ollie Robinson also scored fifties.

Pakistan debutant Razaullah claimed four wickets for the visitors.

Pakistan now faces the prospect of an innings defeat and must erase England’s lead to stay in the match.

Pakistan was dismissed for 133 in its first innings, with eight batters failing to reach double figures. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 43, while Mohammad Abbas made 21.

Razaullah contributed 11 runs for Pakistan.

Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck, while Abdullah Shafique made three and Ghazi Ghori scored four. Captain Babar Azam was bowled for seven.

Shan Masood and Imran Randhawa scored five each, while Azan Awais made nine.

For England, Josh Tongue took wickets, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer claimed three each.

Earlier, Pakistan was bowled out for 133 in its first innings before England reached 156-4 at stumps on the opening day of the third and final test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

England won the toss and elected to field, retaining the same XI that played at Headingley and Lord’s. Pakistan made four changes, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, opener Imam-ul-Haq, fast bowler Khurram Shahzad and spinner Ali Usman left out.