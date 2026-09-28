WWE and AEW wrestler dies at 40

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Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal WHO extends Pakistan travel restrictions over ongoing polio threat Bill Gates calls for AI safeguards as debate over government oversight grows Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal WHO extends Pakistan travel restrictions over ongoing polio threat Bill Gates calls for AI safeguards as debate over government oversight grows

WWE and AEW wrestler dies at 40

Satterley began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and performed for wrestling organizations around the world.

Web Desk September 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

CHICAGO: Professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley, better known by his ring name PAC, has died at the age of 40, All Elite Wrestling announced.

AEW said it was saddened to announce Satterley’s death. The Newcastle upon Tyne, England, native signed with AEW in 2019 and went on to become one of the promotion’s notable performers.

Satterley began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and performed for wrestling organizations around the world. He was known for his high-flying style and athletic ability inside the ring.

His death was confirmed after he appeared at AEW’s All Out event at an arena in Chicago on Saturday evening. No cause of death was disclosed.

During his career, Satterley held several AEW championships and competed in some of the promotion’s most memorable matches.

Before joining AEW, he also performed for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), New Japan Pro-Wrestling and wrestling promotions in Mexico.

Satterley wrestled under several ring names, including PAC, Adrian Neville and The Man That Gravity Forgot. He was particularly known for his aerial maneuvers and a signature finishing move that involved rotating 360 degrees from the top rope before landing on his opponent.

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