SL vs PAK: Babar Azam completes his 3000 career runs

Pakistan’s Babar Azam plays a shot during the fourth day of play of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 19, 2022 – AFP

Babar has achieved many milestones in his career.

He completed his 3000 career runs recently.

He has also broken many records of top batsmen in the world.

SL vs PAK: Pakistan’s skipper has been in-form for quite some time now. In the ongoing 1st Test match against Sri Lanka, he achieved yet another milestone in his career. Babar Azam completes his 3000 Test match runs in 73 innings. He became the 6th fastest player to achieve the milestone.

Pakistan have scored 187 runs so far as they are in pursuit of a target of 342.

The opening stand by Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave a solid start to the Shaheens. Both batsmen established a partnership of 87 runs before Imam fell for 35 runs.

Babar has also broke records of many batsmen including India’s Virat Kohli and West Indies former cricketer Chris Gayle.

A tweet is circulating on Twitter showing the statistics of Babar divided into half.

In the first 36 innings of his Test career, he scored 1091 runs at an average of 35.19. This included 10 half-centuries and the only ton.

However, from the 37th inning and beyond, he was at his peak as he scored 1879 runs at a whopping average of 58.91. This included 11 half-centuries and 6 tons.

Do you believe in babar azam.

if yes then we will chase it down 🇵🇰 🤛. #pakvssl#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/YfqJ2V82vs — Babar azam (@babar_azam256) July 19, 2022

