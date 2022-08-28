Pakistani team wears black armbands to support the flood victim

Pakistan team wins and records in Asia Cups
In today’s Asia Cup encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium versus arch-rival India, the Pakistani team enters the field wearing black armbands.
The choice has been made in an effort to support Pakistan’s flood victims. In Pakistan, more than 33 million people have been impacted by the recent flooding.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the other hand, said that the gate receipts from the first Twenty20 International against England would be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for 2022. The game will take place on September 20 at Karachi’s National Stadium will start at 7.30 p.m. (local time).
In order to show solidarity with all those impacted by the tragedy, the PCB has urged cricket fans and followers to buy tickets in large quantities once they become available for sale online the next week.
The funds raised will be put to use to support local and federal governments’ relief and rescue efforts as well as the rehabilitation of the impacted population.
