Lamine Yamal enjoys Paris getaway with girlfriend Inés García

Barcelona star takes a brief break after winning a major La Liga award.

PARIS: A major award, a quick getaway and some time together in Paris gave Lamine Yamal and Inés García plenty to celebrate as the Barcelona star enjoys a memorable start to the new season.

The 19-year-old forward shared previously unseen photos from the trip on Instagram on Sept. 2, a day after receiving the Best Player of the 2025-26 La Liga season award from the Association of Spanish Footballers, adding another major individual honor to his growing career.

Yamal and García were spotted shopping together and visiting luxury boutiques in the French capital. Their appearance drew attention online as the couple spent time exploring the city during the footballer's brief break.

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The Paris trip came shortly after Yamal and García appeared together on the red carpet at the AFE awards ceremony in Madrid. Wearing coordinated white outfits, they made their first public appearance as a couple at an awards event.

Yamal and García have attracted considerable attention since making their relationship public. Their personal lives have frequently been the subject of online speculation, but the pair have continued to appear together and share moments from their lives on social media.

Away from the spotlight surrounding his personal life, Yamal has been making an impact on the field. He has scored two goals in three matches this season as Barcelona began its defense of the Spanish league title with victories over Elche, Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano.

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Lamine Yamal Enjoys Paris Getaway With Girlfriend Inés García

Barcelona is set to face Valencia on Sunday in the fourth round of La Liga. Yamal will also return to Paris with Barcelona later this fall when the Spanish champions visit Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Oct. 20 for a Champions League match.

At just 19, Yamal continues to establish himself as one of football's most closely watched young stars, with his performances for Barcelona increasingly matched by the attention surrounding his life away from the pitch.