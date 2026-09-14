Pakistan face 50% match-fee fine, lose 11 WTC points in third test

Pakistan also lose 11 World Test Championship points after falling 11 overs short in Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan have paid a heavy price for their slow over-rate in the third Test against England, losing 11 World Test Championship points and receiving the maximum 50% match-fee fine after falling 11 overs behind at Edgbaston.

The sanction was imposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after time allowances were taken into account.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

The maximum financial penalty is capped at 50% of the match fee. Since Pakistan were 11 overs short, the team reached the maximum applicable fine.

The penalty also affects Pakistan’s position in the World Test Championship standings.

Under Article 16.11.2 of the World Test Championship playing conditions, a team loses one WTC point for every over it falls short of the required rate.

Pakistan have therefore been deducted 11 WTC points from their total.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, meaning no formal hearing was required.

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren.