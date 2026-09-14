Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look

The blockbuster film franchise "My Fault" based on Mercedes Ron's wildly popular Wattpad novel series "Culpables."

Spanish heartthrob Gabriel Guevara is once again the talk of the internet, and this time it has nothing to do with a movie premiere. The 25-year-old actor, sent his fanbase into overdrive this weekend after sharing a series of striking photos from a Formula 1 race and the internet has not stopped buzzing since.





The post, shared by Guevara's official Instagram account, tagged both @tommyhilfiger and @cadillacf1, instantly signaling a partnership moment that fans were quick to dissect frame by frame. Within hours, the images had spread like wildfire across social media, racking up comments, shares, and no shortage of heart-eyed reactions from admirers across the globe.





In the eye-catching set of photos, Guevara struck a series of effortlessly cool poses wearing a black Cadillac F1 T-shirt paired with classic denim jeans, while layering on a Tommy Hilfiger apron that tied the look together with a sporty-meets-fashion edge.

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The backdrop told its own story: sweeping shots of the roaring stadium atmosphere and a close-up alongside a gleaming race car placed him squarely in the middle of the Formula 1 spectacle, blending high-octane racing culture with high-fashion flair.





The photos were taken during an official Formula 1 race weekend the three-day motorsport spectacle that typically runs from Friday through Sunday, featuring practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and the marquee Sunday race. It's a setting that has become a magnet for celebrities and fashion brands alike, and Guevara's appearance only added to the glitz surrounding the event.





For Guevara fans, the timing and styling struck an unmistakable chord. Comment sections quickly filled with heart emojis and gushing praise, but one comment in particular caught fire, with a fan noting that Guevara looked exactly like Nick Leister, the brooding, magnetic character he brought to life in "My Fault."





The blockbuster Spanish film franchise "Culpa Mia",which translates as "My Fault," is based on Mercedes Ron's wildly popular Wattpad novel series "Culpables." The film became the most-watched non-English-language movie on Prime Video in 2023, catapulting Guevara to international stardom and cementing his status as one of Spain's most-followed rising stars.





Among the flood of comments, one fan wrote a particularly heartfelt message, which translates to: "How wonderful to see you at an event like this! I hope these moments bring you many beautiful emotions and unforgettable experiences. I'm so happy for you, and I will always support you."





Born Gabriel Alejandro Guevara Mourreau on February 6, 2001, in Madrid, Guevara comes from a family steeped in the arts. His mother, Marléne Mourreau, is a French model, actress, and television personality, while his father, Michel Guevara, is a Cuban dancer.





Fluent in both Spanish and French and proficient in English, Guevara began his career young, appearing in advertising campaigns and small acting roles before landing a spot in the youth drama series "Skam España" and later headlining the Disney+ series "From Tomorrow." His breakout role remains the performance that made him a household name far beyond Spain's borders.





Whether it's playing a swoon-worthy love interest on screen or turning heads trackside at an event, Gabriel Guevara continues to prove he has a magnetic pull over fans worldwide, as comments keep pouring in and the photos continue circulating.