Senegal regain 2025 AFCON title after CAS overturns CAF decision

CAS reverses CAF's decision to strip Senegal of the trophy and award Morocco a 3-0 victory in the controversial final.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Senegal have reclaimed their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned a controversial ruling that had handed the championship to Morocco.





In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, Nov. 24, CAS reversed the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) March 17 ruling, which had stripped Senegal of the title and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory following a dispute during the Jan. 18 final.





The controversy began when Senegal's players briefly walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a late penalty. They later returned to the field, but Morocco's Brahim Diaz failed to convert the spot kick.





Senegal went on to win 1-0 in extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the decisive goal. However, Morocco challenged the result, arguing that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the field.





CAF accepted Morocco's appeal in March and overturned the result, prompting Senegal to take the case to CAS.





Why CAS overturned CAF's decision





In its ruling, CAS said referee Jean-Jacques Ndala had the authority to restart the match and made no legal error by allowing play to continue.

The court also ruled that the regulations cited by Morocco applied to matches permanently abandoned by referees. Since the final had resumed and been completed, those provisions did not apply.





The decision restores Senegal's AFCON title but leaves disciplinary sanctions against the team's coach and players in place.





Morocco raises concerns over ruling





Morocco's football federation has indicated it may pursue further action, raising concerns over an alleged meeting between one of the arbitrators and the president of Senegal's football federation 48 hours before the decision.





The allegation has not been independently confirmed.





The ruling settles the question of the 2025 AFCON champion, but the dispute between the two football federations may not be over.