China's Xiamen Airlines to buy 50 Boeing 737-8 jets valued at $7.4 billion

The deal follows President Donald Trump’s prediction of major new Chinese aircraft orders after meeting with President Xi Jinping.





BEIJING: China Southern Airlines said its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft valued at roughly $7.4 billion at catalog prices, marking a major step in renewed aviation purchases from the U.S. manufacturer.





The carrier disclosed the deal in a regulatory filing late Tuesday. The announcement came one day after President Donald Trump told CNBC he expected China to purchase an additional 250 Boeing jets following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at last week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.





“By the way, I sold 250 Boeings to China, and I think they’re going to do another 250,” Trump said Monday.





In May, Beijing approved an initial purchase of 200 Boeing planes for Chinese carriers after Trump visited the Chinese capital, according to the White House. That deal was China’s first commitment to buy U.S.-made Boeing aircraft since 2017. It was not immediately clear whether Xiamen Airlines’ order was part of that earlier commitment.





China Southern, which holds a 55% stake in Xiamen Airlines, said the actual transaction price will be lower than the $7.4 billion list price due to discounts from Boeing. Citing confidentiality provisions, the airline did not disclose the final price.





The jets are scheduled for delivery in batches between 2031 and 2034 and will be funded through internal cash and external financing, according to the filing. The deal still requires approval from shareholders and Chinese regulators.





China Southern said the new aircraft will support route network expansion and Xiamen Airlines’ planned relocation to the new Xiamen Xiang’an International Airport.





The Boeing order follows the airline group’s recent agreement to purchase 137 Airbus A320neo-family jets. China Southern said sourcing aircraft from multiple manufacturers will diversify its fleet and increase operational flexibility.





Other Asian carriers, including Philippine Airlines and Malaysia Aviation Group, have also announced Boeing orders this month.