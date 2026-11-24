UK sanctions Yemen’s Houthis and four senior officials over rights abuses

The four officials face asset freezes and travel bans.

The British government also cited Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

LONDON: The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Yemen’s Houthi movement and four senior officials over human rights abuses, regional instability and attacks on commercial shipping, freezing the group’s assets and restricting the officials’ travel and business activities, the British Foreign Office announced.





According to the announcement, the sanctions target the Houthi organization and four senior figures: Houthi Interior Minister Abdulkarim al-Houthi, security and intelligence chief Abdulhakim al-Khiwani, Houthi court judge Mohammed Muflah and senior prosecutor Sarim al-Din Mufaddal.





The four officials face asset freezes and travel bans. They are accused of involvement in torture and other serious human rights violations against detainees in areas under Houthi control.





British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the Houthis’ recent actions against regional partners and innocent civilians were unacceptable and that those responsible must be held accountable.





The British government also cited Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, and renewed fighting in Yemen as reasons for imposing the sanctions.





However, the government said humanitarian assistance and activities aimed at meeting the basic needs of the Yemeni population would remain exempt from the restrictions.