Italian experts visit Karachi Marble City to share stone industry technology

Discussions focused on practical transfer of Italian expertise, hands-on training, machinery demonstrations and training-of-trainers programs.





KARACHI: A delegation of Italian marble industry experts visited Marble City Karachi to review progress on the 300-acre flagship project and discuss technology transfer and skills development, Sindh investment officials said.





The delegation reviewed the proposed Common Facility and Training Center (CFTC), which will serve as a hub for shared processing and technology demonstration, according to a statement from the Sindh Investment Department. The visit aimed to strengthen international technical cooperation and introduce modern Italian technology to Pakistan's marble and natural stone industry.





The CFTC will offer stone cutting, sawing, polishing, finishing and profiling facilities, along with CNC machining, automated processing systems and digital design and product development capabilities, officials said during a briefing. The center will also provide prototyping, laboratory testing and quality assurance services.





"The project will move the marble industry from traditional methods toward high-quality finished products," said Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, special assistant for investment, adding that production capacity will increase, material waste will decrease and exports will strengthen. He said the project will create new opportunities for skilled employment.





The delegation included IS.I.M Italy President Paolo Marone and Vice President Claudia, along with Dr. Salvatore Parano of the Italy Trade Agency Pakistan and engineer A.R. Dawoodpota.





Discussions focused on practical transfer of Italian expertise, hands-on training, machinery demonstrations and training-of-trainers programs, officials said. The center will also offer technical certification and training in operation and maintenance of modern equipment.





The proposed center will support small and medium enterprises by providing access to modern machinery without heavy capital investment, according to the statement.





Marble City Karachi is being implemented by the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company under a public-private partnership. The project is being advanced under the leadership of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.





SEZMC is in contact with Confindustria Marmomacchine, an Italian industrial association representing more than 350 marble and machinery companies, officials said. The partnership aims to promote technology transfer and adoption of global standards.





"The Italian experts' visit is an important milestone in advancing the linkages between SEZMC and Italy's industrial stakeholders," Qamar said, adding that the visit has brought closer the goal of making the proposed training center a driver of industrial revolution.