Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi gets 74 lashes over concert

Four members of Ahmadi's concert team also received 74 lashes each after a court ruled that their online performance violated Iran's public decency laws.

TEHRAN: An online performance without a headscarf has led to 74 lashes each for Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her concert team, drawing fresh attention to restrictions on artistic expression in Iran.





The punishment was carried out Monday at the Sentence Enforcement Unit of the Qom Prosecutor’s Office, Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) reported on X, citing defense attorney Mostafa Nili.





The other four people punished were concert organizer Mohsen Lashkari and musicians Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri and Amir-Ali Pirnia.





The case dates back to December 2024, when Ahmadi filmed her “Caravanserai Concert” at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai near Qom. The performance, which had no live audience, was later released online and showed her singing alongside male musicians with her hair uncovered. She wore a long, black sleeveless dress, defying Iran’s compulsory hijab rules.





Following the video's release, Mizan News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, reported that authorities had opened a case against Ahmadi and her team over what it called an “illegal concert.” The agency said the performance violated Iran’s “legal and religious standards.”





A court subsequently convicted the five of “offending public decency” through the production and distribution of content it described as vulgar and immoral. Along with the flogging sentences, they received two-year bans on artistic and musical activities and foreign travel. An appeals court upheld the ruling in September.





Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Iran Human Rights, told CNN that Ahmadi’s appearance was a key factor in the punishment. He said the prosecution also concerned her public singing and broader challenge to Iranian authorities.





The case has renewed attention on the treatment of female performers in Iran. Amnesty International has described flogging as a cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment. In a report last year, the organization accused Iranian authorities of increasingly using arbitrary detention, prosecution and flogging against singers, journalists and women's rights activists who challenge compulsory veiling.





Singer Hiva Seyfizadeh also faced legal action after performing traditional Iranian music in Tehran in February 2025. A lower court sentenced her to four years in prison on charges of “encouraging corruption and prostitution.”





In a social media video posted in August, Seyfizadeh said she had performed only a few verses by 13th-century Persian poet Saadi Shirazi. She questioned how her performance could amount to encouraging corruption or prostitution and said she intended to appeal.





Iranian authorities did not immediately comment on the reported enforcement of Ahmadi's sentence.