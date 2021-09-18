All you need to know about tennis tournament in Metz, France

Former champions and established names will compete in the Moselle Open, an ATP 250 indoor-hard event in Metz, in northern France.

Hubert Hurkacz, the Miami champion, will lead the field, while Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta will be seeking his third ATP Tour title of the season and first hard title.

Andy Murray, the former World No. 1, will compete after accepting a wild card, and Ugo Humbert will lead French aspirations on home ground, alongside four-time champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and 2009 winner Gael Monfils.

Russian man Andrey Rublev rises into Top 5 of the FedEx ATP Rankings

For the first time in over two decades, Russia has two players in the Top 5 in the FedEx ATP Rankings, with Andrey Rublev joining second-placed countryman Daniil Medvedev at the top of the men’s game this week.

The last time two Russian men sat inside the Top 5 was in September 2002, when Marat Safin and Yevgeny Kafelnikov were in second and fourth position, respectively. Roger Federer, a 20-time major champion, had yet to win his first Slam at the time, while #NextGenATP Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz was yet to be born.

Russian tennis is once again a dominant force, following the success of Rublev, US Open champion Medvedev, Olympic silver medalist Karen Khachanov, and World No. 25 Aslan Karatsev.

Russians have won seven tour-level trophies this season, including the ATP Cup. Rublev considers the ties he has formed to be extremely important.

While Rublev believes that their deep ties have contributed to their success, the 23-year-old says that it ultimately comes down to individual work ethic, since each of them has taken a different path.

“All of us have a really great connection,” Rublev told.