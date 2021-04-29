Honda Rolls Out 11 Generation Civic Sedan

Adsense 300×250

Honda has introduced the 2022 model of its most popular sedan, the Civic.

This is the 10th time the Honda Civic has been redesigned since the model first went on sale in 1973.

The company claims that the 11th Generation Civic is the best performing vehicle ever.

The Honda Civic 2022 will have 4 versions LX, Sport, EX and Touring.

The new Civic is longer than ever, with a 1.4-inch increase in wheelbase and a 1.3-inch overall length.

In terms of design, the 2022 model looks similar to the 10th generation model, but the styling is more streamlined, while features such as the front grille and all-LED front and rear lighting are also part of the car.

The design of the new Civic’s cabin is definitely much different than before.

Now the robotic dashboard has been replaced and a more sophisticated and sophisticated design has been preferred.

According to the company, the dashboard has been redesigned to look like 1960s cars, while the innovation is reflected in the infotainment display on top of the dashboard.

This time the number of buttons is less but there are physical controls for the basic functions.

The 2 versions of the Honda Civic are powered by a 2.0-litre Forsland engine that delivers 158 horsepower and 138 torque power.

The other 2 will have a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine that will provide 174 to 180 horsepower.

According to the company, the new Civic is much better in terms of fuel efficiency, with an additional mileage of one to two miles per gallon.

The front suspension of the vehicle has been changed to make the steering stronger, while the rear suspension has also been changed to improve the ride quality.

Traffic sign recognition technology has been added to the vehicle, while the new low-speed braking control is part of the vehicle that was previously in the Accord.

Wireless device charging, 12-speaker audio system, digital instrument cluster as well as infotainment systems have been improved.

For the safety of passengers, Honda’s Lane Watch system with blind-spot monitoring has been provided, while the front airbags have been redesigned and the airbags have been added to the rear seats.

The Honda Civic will start at $22,245 (over Rs. 3,416,000), while the top-end model will be available at $29,295 (approximately Rs. 4.5 million).