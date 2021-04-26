Russia still has access to US networks after SolarWinds hack: Report

Adsense 300×250

Russia’s alleged success with the SolarWinds hack might not have ended just because US agencies and companies have bolstered their defenses.

Media reports said that an investigation has claimed about Russia’s SVR intelligence agency “likely” still has access to American networks despite efforts to close exploits.

The attackers are still “very much out there,” one contact said.

A continued presence in American networks is consistent with history. Russia continued to mount cyberattacks against the US after the Obama administration imposed sanctions in late 2016, targeting politicians and other systems during the 2018 midterms and beyond.

Even if the US successfully dislodged Russia from government systems, there was a good chance it would find another security hole.

If the report is accurate, though, it illustrates just how difficult it may be to secure a lasting victory against state-sponsored cyberattacks. Even the large-scale response to a campaign like the SolarWinds hack apparently wasn’t enough to dislodge the intruders. The US might not get a reprieve for a long, long time to come.