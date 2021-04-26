Adsense 970×250

Russia still has access to US networks after SolarWinds hack: Report

Web DeskSenior Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 11:00 am
Adsense 300×600
Russia's success with the SolarWinds hack is not supposed to have ended just because US agencies and companies have strengthened their defenses. The Russian intelligence agency SVR "probably" still has access to US networks, despite efforts to close operations. The attackers are still "very active," a contact said. The continued presence on American networks is consistent with the story.   Russia continued to launch cyberattacks against the U.S. after the Obama administration imposed sanctions in late 2016, targeting politicians and other systems during the interim period of 2018 and beyond. Even if the US has successfully removed Russia from government systems, there is a good chance that it will find another security breach.
Adsense 300×250

Russia’s alleged success with the SolarWinds hack might not have ended just because US agencies and companies have bolstered their defenses.

Media reports said that an investigation has claimed about Russia’s SVR intelligence agency “likely” still has access to American networks despite efforts to close exploits.

The attackers are still “very much out there,” one contact said.

A continued presence in American networks is consistent with history. Russia continued to mount cyberattacks against the US after the Obama administration imposed sanctions in late 2016, targeting politicians and other systems during the 2018 midterms and beyond.

Even if the US successfully dislodged Russia from government systems, there was a good chance it would find another security hole.

If the report is accurate, though, it illustrates just how difficult it may be to secure a lasting victory against state-sponsored cyberattacks. Even the large-scale response to a campaign like the SolarWinds hack apparently wasn’t enough to dislodge the intruders. The US might not get a reprieve for a long, long time to come.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Sindh
10 mins ago
Sindh closes inter-city public transport due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The Sindh government on Monday has announced the closure of intercity public...
Murtaza Wahab
31 mins ago
COVID-19: Sindh Govt announces closure of all schools, colleges and universities

Spokesperson Sindh government Murtaza Wahab has announced that all schools, colleges and...
Oscar 2021: The Complete list of winners, who brings trophy home?
1 hour ago
Oscars 2021: The Complete list of winners

At the 93rd Academy Awards, Chloé Zhao won the best director for...
Thomas Vinterberg Remembered his late Daughter
1 hour ago
Oscars 2021: Thomas Vinterberg Remembered his late Daughter In his Speech

Oscars 2021: in the 93rd Academy Award Thomas Vinterberg wins the best...
Shoaib Malik
2 hours ago
Shoaib Malik urges India to ‘stay strong’ amid lethal wave of COVID-19

Veteran Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik has prayed for India and urged the...
Irrfan Khan
2 hours ago
Oscars 2021: The Academy Pays Tribute to Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan

The Academy Awards’ In Memoriam section has paid Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan,...

Recent News

Sindh
10 mins ago
Sindh closes inter-city public transport due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The Sindh government on Monday has announced the closure of intercity public...
Murtaza Wahab
31 mins ago
COVID-19: Sindh Govt announces closure of all schools, colleges and universities

Spokesperson Sindh government Murtaza Wahab has announced that all schools, colleges and...
Oscar 2021: The Complete list of winners, who brings trophy home?
1 hour ago
Oscars 2021: The Complete list of winners

At the 93rd Academy Awards, Chloé Zhao won the best director for...
Thomas Vinterberg Remembered his late Daughter
1 hour ago
Oscars 2021: Thomas Vinterberg Remembered his late Daughter In his Speech

Oscars 2021: in the 93rd Academy Award Thomas Vinterberg wins the best...