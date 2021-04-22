Adsense 970×250

TikTok users unable to post videos to the app, but why?

Web Desk

22nd Apr, 2021. 12:46 pm
TikTok uploads are broken
TikTok users around the world faced video uploading issues to the social networking service, despite the application was functional.

According to the media reports, TikTok confirmed that it is aware of the problems, however the company did not make any elaborations on the matter.

“We are aware of an issue that is causing some users to delay posting videos,” said TikTok management in the statement, adding that “Our team is actively working on a solution and we will keep up to date with updates.”

Let it be known that the video sharing service  TikTok is also facing a legal suit from former children’s commissioner for England Anne Longfield over collecting and using children’s data.

As per the reports,  the claim is being filed on behalf of millions of children in the UK and EU who have used TikTok.

The video-sharing app will be alleged by lawyers that it takes children’s personal data including phone numbers, videos, location, without transparency or warning. TikTok will be alleged that takes information without children or parents knowing how the data will be used.

