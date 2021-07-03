A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works

Trains having a long-standing records of connecting people through a continuing technique of transportation, Etihad Rail’s modern state-of-the-art network is prepared to connect the seven emirates of the UAE with Saudi Arabia, thru an efficient railway network. As the network is being developed and implemented in the main stages, a stage which is currently in the pipeline will expand throughout the UAE from the border with Saudi Arabia at Ghuweifat, connecting the emirates thru a chain of points which includes Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah after which to Fujairah at the UAE’s east coast.

From the Eastern part of Fujairah right up to the edge of Saudi Arabia, passengers will be capable of have a seamless tour journey after years of genius technology and engineering has gone in the backend to create this project a success.

UPDATE: Package A of Stage Two continues to progress! Watch as Project Manager Saqqaf Al Attas give us a virtual tour around Package A and describes its progress. The package extends over 139km, connecting the UAE with Saudi Arabia and the rest of the GCC. pic.twitter.com/hyMpf2y4Mt — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) April 22, 2021

First project launched in 2009, Etihad Rail has come a long way with several projects that include 35.5 million tons of granulated Sulphur being transported, while having saved around 200 trips on the road approximately with this undoubtedly distinguished railway system.

While keeping consistent with all of the sustainable practices to be followed, Etihad Rail is committed to protecting the heritage of the UAE, including the majestic Ghaf trees that have been relocated to ensure they’re protected during the development of this remarkable project.

With safety at the helm of this project, the business model guarantees its commitment to also decreasing carbon dioxide emissions by 70 to 80 percent, at the same time as the use of fully integrated safety functions along with ECP brakes and derailment protection measures for an effortless machine of transportation.