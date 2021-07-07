Double Click 728 x 90
iPhone 13 leaked images show what it might look like

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 12:32 pm
Apple isn’t supposed to unveil the new iPhone until September, but thanks to the leaked images we may have already had a sneak peek.

On a Chinese social networking site Weibo, a series of photos showcasing dummy units of the new device have been shared.

They show two white iPhones with Apple’s new squared-off design on the front and the apple logo on the back.

The bigger of the two phones resemble the iPhone 12 Pro in appearance. However, the smaller phone features a different camera array than the iPhone 12. Many tech enthusiasts believe this is our first glimpse at the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro on the internet.

Moreover, according to enthusiasts; diagonal layout, 2.5x telephoto zoom, an improvement to the super wide-angle lens, are all housed under the somewhat bigger camera bump.

In other news, MacRumors reports that the iPhone 13’s camera will feature a f1.8 aperture; reduced from the current f2.4 on the iPhone 12.

 

