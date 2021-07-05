Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3; Specs and Performance are on Geekbench

Samsung plans to release the next generation of foldable phones in August. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been benchmarked just before we reach the third quarter of 2021. The scores is now available on Geekbench, a renowned cross-platform benchmark.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be found under the model name ‘Samsung SM-F926U’ in the Geekbench catalogue. It explains the new Fold’s American version, which uses Qualcomm technology.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 888, based on a cutting-edge 5nm technology. It has 8GB of RAM and the most recent Android11-based OneUI. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 scores 1124 points on single-core operations and 3350 points while multiple cores are engaged in Geekbench 5.

All of this is powered by a 4400 mAh battery that can charge at 25W via the wire but also wirelessly. The storage choices for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB.

Finally, the Z Fold 3 will be priced 20% lower than its predecessor.