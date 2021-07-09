Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

WhatsApp: new photo-sharing features in an upcoming update

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 03:21 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

WhatsApp is developing new features that may make sharing high-resolution photos in the chat service super simple.

Currently, Whatsapp uses lossy compression on any photos you send to friends or family. Therefore decreasing the picture quality substantially.

However, WhatsApp beta is testing a new option for Android (version 2.21.14.16). This feature will allow you to share images or video in either ‘Data saver’ (compressed) or a new ‘Best quality’ format, according to WABetaInfo.

It’s unclear if ‘best quality’ refers to totally uncompressed images or a lighter kind of compression that maintains picture quality. “Best quality images are bigger and might take longer to deliver,” the beta states right now.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Shafqat Mehmood Wishes Students All The Best For Their Exams
2 mins ago
Shafqat Mehmood Wishes Students All The Best For Their Exams

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has wished...
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”
23 mins ago
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam told his teammates, during the post-match press conference,...
Effective anti-corruption strategy
32 mins ago
Effective anti-corruption strategy starts yielding results: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal said that...
36 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson gushes over her daughter calling her ‘my shadow’

Scarlett Johansson, an American actress, recently sat down for an interview and...
Pakistan Conveys Condolences To Bangladesh Over Deadly Fire Incident
49 mins ago
Pakistan Conveys Condolences To Bangladesh Over Deadly Fire Incident

The foreign office said that Pakistan is deeply saddened by the loss...
Tax authorities
50 mins ago
Tax authorities enhance regulatory duty on power savers by 150%

The tax authorities have enhanced the regulatory duty on energy savers by...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shafqat Mehmood Wishes Students All The Best For Their Exams
2 mins ago
Shafqat Mehmood Wishes Students All The Best For Their Exams

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has wished...
Investment opportunities in UAE
14 mins ago
Pakistani businessmen invited to explore investment opportunities in UAE

KARACHI: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has...
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”
23 mins ago
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam told his teammates, during the post-match press conference,...
Effective anti-corruption strategy
32 mins ago
Effective anti-corruption strategy starts yielding results: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal said that...