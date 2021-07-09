WhatsApp: new photo-sharing features in an upcoming update

WhatsApp is developing new features that may make sharing high-resolution photos in the chat service super simple.

Currently, Whatsapp uses lossy compression on any photos you send to friends or family. Therefore decreasing the picture quality substantially.

However, WhatsApp beta is testing a new option for Android (version 2.21.14.16). This feature will allow you to share images or video in either ‘Data saver’ (compressed) or a new ‘Best quality’ format, according to WABetaInfo.

It’s unclear if ‘best quality’ refers to totally uncompressed images or a lighter kind of compression that maintains picture quality. “Best quality images are bigger and might take longer to deliver,” the beta states right now.