iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification

Tech giant’s Apple biggest event held on 14th September has launched the most-awaited iPhone 13 with 5G technology.

As many Pakistanis must be wondering what the price of the iPhone will be in Pakistan, here are some estimates for what the price will be.

iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099 ~ Rs. 185,300.

iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB $1,599 ~ Rs. 269,600.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specification:

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2021, September 14 Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, September 24

BODY Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 in) Weight 240 g (8.47 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

DISPLAY Type Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Wide colour gamut

True-tone

PLATFORM OS iOS 15 Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.22 GHz + 4xX.X GHz) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB NVMe

MAIN CAMERA Quad 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), PDAF

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.

SELFIE CAMERA Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

FEATURES Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Siri natural language commands and dictation

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support

BATTERY Type Li-Ion, non-removable Charging Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

USB Power Delivery 2.0

MagSafe wireless charging 15W

Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W Stand-by Up to 28 h (multimedia) Music play Up to 95 h