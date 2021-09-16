iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification
iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan
Tech giant’s Apple biggest event held on 14th September has launched the most-awaited iPhone 13 with 5G technology.
As many Pakistanis must be wondering what the price of the iPhone will be in Pakistan, here are some estimates for what the price will be.
iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099 ~ Rs. 185,300.
iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB $1,599 ~ Rs. 269,600.
iPhone 13 Pro Max Specification:
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2021, September 14
|Status
|Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, September 24
|BODY
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|240 g (8.47 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Wide colour gamut
True-tone
|PLATFORM
|OS
|iOS 15
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.22 GHz + 4xX.X GHz)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB
|NVMe
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Dual
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Siri natural language commands and dictation
Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
MagSafe wireless charging 15W
Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
|Stand-by
|Up to 28 h (multimedia)
|Music play
|Up to 95 h
|MISC
|Colours
|Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
|Models
|A2643, A2484, A2641, A2644, A2645
|Price
|About 1250 EUR
