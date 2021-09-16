iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification

Suhaib Ahmed

16th Sep, 2021. 09:26 pm
iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Tech giant’s Apple biggest event held on 14th September has launched the most-awaited iPhone 13 with 5G technology.

As many Pakistanis must be wondering what the price of the iPhone will be in Pakistan, here are some estimates for what the price will be.

iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099 ~ Rs. 185,300.

iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB $1,599 ~ Rs. 269,600.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specification:

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
LAUNCH Announced 2021, September 14
Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, September 24
BODY Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 in)
Weight 240 g (8.47 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM, dual stand-by)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
DISPLAY Type Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
Size 6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Wide colour gamut
True-tone
PLATFORM OS iOS 15
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.22 GHz + 4xX.X GHz)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
MEMORY Card slot No
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB
NVMe
MAIN CAMERA Quad 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.
SELFIE CAMERA Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
FEATURES Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERY Type Li-Ion, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
MagSafe wireless charging 15W
Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
Stand-by Up to 28 h (multimedia)
Music play Up to 95 h
MISC Colours Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Models A2643, A2484, A2641, A2644, A2645
Price About 1250 EUR

Adsence 300X250

Read More

9 hours ago
WhatsApp to roll out multi-device support for iOS through its beta program

WhatsApp is soon rolling out the most awaited feature, multi-device support, to...
2 days ago
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max brings 120hz refresh rate, enhanced cameras

iPhone 13 series has been launched. Just like the 12 series, the...
2 days ago
iPhone 13 and 13 Pro features dual eSIM support for the first time

Ever since the eSIMs became a thing, Apple introduced them in its...
2 days ago
Amazon unveils a Kindle software upgrade to simplify navigation

The e-commerce giant, Amazon, has recently redesigned the Kindle software in order...
2 days ago
iPhone 13: Apple to launch its new smartphone today - Latest updates

Apple is set to announce new iPhone models today, the company is...
2 days ago
Redmi teases new G notebook with Ray tracing, coming on Sept 22

Redmi has teased its new G notebook which will be unveiled on...