Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification

Apple Iphone Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan is PKR 226,599. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch display and 64 GB of storage with 6 GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 3500 mAh battery and three cameras on the back: a 12 MP main camera, a 12 MP secondary camera, and a 12 MP third camera.