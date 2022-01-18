Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 12:52 am

Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple Iphone Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan is PKR 226,599. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch display and 64 GB of storage with 6 GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 3500 mAh battery and three cameras on the back: a 12 MP main camera, a 12 MP secondary camera, and a 12 MP third camera.

Apple Iphone Pro Specifications:

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China
CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100) – A2218
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2161
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2220
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Body
Dimensions 158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 in)
Weight 226 g (7.97 oz)
Build Front/back glass, stainless steel frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.5 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
800 nits max brightness
Dolby Vision
HDR10
Wide color gamut
True-tone
120Hz touch-sensing
Platform
OS iOS 13, upgradable to iOS 13.2
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
CPU Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 512GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide)
Features Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera
Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
SL 3D camera
Features HDR
Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Digital Plus
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3969 mAh battery (15.04 Wh)
Charging Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi wireless charging
Talk time Up to 20 h (multimedia)
Music play Up to 80 h
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II 2.0: 6353
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 71dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 79dB
Audio quality Noise -94.3dB / Crosstalk -81.5dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 102h

