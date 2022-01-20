Apple Iphone 14 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Overview

Apple iPhone 14 Price In Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan is likely to be Rs 189,000 [Expected] – Apple iPhone 14 is rumoured to be launched in the country on October 31, 2022 (Expected)

New iPhones always include camera improvements, and the iPhone 14 is no exception – The Ultra Wide camera will be improved, and there’s a chance Apple could introduce a “periscope” zoom lens that allows for even larger optical magnification, but it’s unclear whether this will happen in 2022 or 2023. The iPhone Pro models may also have 48-megapixel cameras and 8K video recording.

Features:

As far as design concern Apple Iphone 14 expected to look like the iPhone 13 models with the same flat-edged design, but in addition to the display changes, there will be updates to the body design.

According to Jon Prosser, Apple will release a thicker chassis with no rear camera hump. The lenses, LED flash, and LiDAR Scanner will allegedly be flush with the rear glass, for a non-protruding camera design that hasn’t been used since the early days of the iPhone.

Because Apple is discontinuing the “small” iPhone in 2022, there will be no 5.4-inch iPhone.

Moreover, iPhone 14, expecting to be Apple’s A16 chip. Also iPhone 14 models may launch without a physical SIM slot