Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 11:50 pm

Huawei Watch GT3 updated with new volume controls, preset message replies

Huawei Watch GT3

The Huawei Watch GT3 is getting a new software update. We recently tested the Watch GT3, and we appreciated that it contained pretty much everything a smartwatch buyer would need. The update, which is 293MB in size, is now available to Watch GT3 customers in Spain.

Two new features are included in the new firmware OTA. First, the watch gains the ability to change the media volume of the paired device using the rotating button on the watch. Furthermore, users can now respond to pre-programmed texts or emoticons directly from the GT3.

Huawei Watch GT3

The changelog for the update mentions system stability and improved “HUAWEI Music user experience.” The rapid replies, according to One-Tech ES, are compatible with popular messaging programmes such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram.

The notes also suggest that the Huawei Health app be updated before installing the update. The update should be available to Huawei Health app users soon.

 

