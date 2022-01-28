Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: PTA Mobile Tax Calculator of all Mobiles

PTA Mobile Tax Calculator : The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) levies a tax on all mobile phone imports into Pakistan. This page contains a simple table rather than a sophisticated PTA Tax Calculator to determine the approximate taxes on mobile phone imports in Pakistan. This item was modified on 21 January 2022, following the hike in PTA taxes as a result of the Federal Government’s adoption of the mini-budget.

CLICK HERE FOR PTA MOBILE TAX CALCULATOR 

PTA Tax is required in order to obtain approval for an imported mobile phone in Pakistan; else, the device will cease to function on local mobile networks. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduced the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), a system aimed to identify non-compliant devices on local mobile networks. It automatically registers conforming devices functioning on mobile networks and eventually disables non-compliant devices in the case that PTA Tax is not paid on time.

The DIRBS system was first made available on December 1, 2018.

International passengers arriving in Pakistan can register their mobile phones by paying the PTA Tax on their imported mobile devices in order to keep them functional on local mobile networks. These individuals can register their mobile phones with the PTA at the airport kiosk set up for this purpose, or they can do so later by paying the PTA tax online or at bank branches.

Many individuals are perplexed about how much PTA tax they must pay for their mobile phone import, and here you will find a table rather than a difficult PTA Tax Calculator with detailed information on the amount of tax owing on mobile phones based on their USD value.

It is important to note that registration of mobile phones with PTA is cheaper on passports within 60 days of arrival in Pakistan to help travellers who are visiting the country, however PTA Tax is greater for those individuals importing mobile phones to the country without travelling overseas. It is worth noting that the PTA Tax on mobile phones has been raised as a result of the Federal Government’s implementation of the mini-budget. The new PTA taxes on mobile phones are shown in the table below.

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30
Rs. 430
$31 to $100
Rs. 3200
$101 to $200
Rs. 9580
$201 to $350
Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500
Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above
Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30
Rs. 550
$31 to $100
Rs. 4323
$101 to $200
Rs. 11561
$201 to $350
Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500
Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above
Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

PTA Taxes (Updated 21 January 2022)

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

Ad Valorem Sales Tax is imposed on the monetary value of the taxed item, which means that people will be charged a base tax plus a 17% sales tax depending on the exact value of the smartphone when paying the PTA Tax for approval of their smartphone. This means that the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different devices and it will be determined according to the value of the mobile phone.

