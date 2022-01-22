Samsung Galaxy A23 to Feature Optical Image Stabilization On 50MP Camera

The leaks around the next iteration of the Galaxy A series have accelerated in recent months. Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy A13, the successor of the previous-generation Galaxy A12. But, until recently, one phone in this future lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A23, had remained a complete secret. Finally, reputable sources have unearthed its camera and connection specifications.

The Elec, a popular Korean news outlet, reported that Samsung would be getting camera sensors from SK Hynix for the Samsung Galaxy A22 successor. It is a South Korean semiconductor company that has been the principal provider of image sensors for Samsung’s lower-end phones. And their most recent sensor is more advanced and feature-rich than ever before.

The Galaxy A23 will have a 50MP SK Hynix sensor rather than the 48MP camera found on last year’s Galaxy A22. However, most importantly, Samsung is integrating optical picture stabilisation (OIS.) Mechanical stabilisation of any kind is uncommon in this price range.