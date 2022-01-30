Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
30th Jan, 2022. 11:14 pm

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

30th Jan, 2022. 11:14 pm
PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S10: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S10 costs PKR 139,999. In US dollars, it costs $ 907. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phones run Android 9 Pie and are powered by the Exynos 9820 processor. The phone boasts a triple camera arrangement on the back and a single 10MP selfie camera on the front. The handset has a battery capacity of 3,400mAh.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy S10

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.

