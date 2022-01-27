Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail pricing of Vivo mobile handsets in official warranty.

Price of Vivo Y15s in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Price of Vivo in USD is $149.

Vivo Y15s – A Budget Smartphone

A new generation of high-tech devices Vivo is expected to reveal the Y15s in the near future. An entirely new entry-level smartphone was just unveiled in Singapore by the firm. Vivo Y15s is the name of the upcoming smartphone in the Y-series. The Helio P35 is one of the most powerful chipsets available for smartphones in the market. Under the hood of the Vivo Y15s is an Octa-Core 2.2 GHz processor. The Vivo Y15s will include a 6.51-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen. In terms of RAM, the Vivo sharp Y15s has three gigabytes, which is more than adequate to operate a wide range of programmes. Y15s Vivo offers 32 GB of built-in storage capacity, which is enough to store whatever you desire. There’s also a microSD card that can hold up to 256 gigabytes of storage. The back of the smartphone is outfitted with a Dual Camera configuration on the Y15s. As of the new Y15s, the main sensor is 13 megapixels, with an LED Flashlight in the new depth lens. This phone has an 8 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, which will help the user take better pictures. Only authorised users will be able to access the Y15’s data thanks to the fingerprint sensor positioned on the device’s back. A massive battery will power the Y15s by Vivo, which will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Smartphones like as the Vivo Y15s, which provide consumers with about everything they could possibly want or need, have made it difficult for other tech titans to compete in the market.

Advertisement

Vivo Y15 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2019, May Status Available. Released 2019, May

Body Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (6.28 x 3.02 x 0.35 in) Weight 190.5 g (6.74 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.35 inches, 99.6 cm2 (~81.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels (~268 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.0 Video

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery