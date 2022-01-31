Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 10:07 pm

Whatsapp Update: WhatsApp to Put a 2GB Limit on Chat Backups Soon

WhatsApp chat backup

Google Drive backup on WhatsApp is a highly convenient feature that lets you save years of chat history with a single tap. This makes it quite easy to move to a new smartphone without having to copy everything manually.

Unfortunately, as WABetaInfo points out, WhatsApp will have to limit these backups soon. The bad information was uncovered by the tech blog when looking through the source code of WhatApp’s current beta version.

Whastaapp Chat Backup Limit

The code reveals (“Google Drive backup changing”), followed by messages informing you of your backup restrictions. (“Google Drive is about filled”). WhatsApp will notify you when your backup limit is reached (“Google Drive limit surpassed”).

There is no official word on this backup limit, although earlier leaks indicate that it may be limited to 2GB. This is horrible news for anyone who has several gigabytes of data laying around.

Because Google has been reducing cloud storage for other services, the report is most likely correct. Google Photos recently imposed a limit on cloud backups, and it appears that WhatsApp users will soon follow suit. Google, like Google Photos, will most likely charge a fee for larger backups.

As a result, if you want to save years of WhatsApp chat history, be prepared to pay for Google One subscriptions.

 

