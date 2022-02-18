Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 12:52 am
Motorola is preparing to release the world’s first phone with a 194MP camera

Motorola will soon enter the ultra-premium smartphone market with a new gadget dubbed the ‘Frontier.’ Evan Blass, the leakster, recently provided updated renders of this next smartphone, providing us with a fantastic HD look at the device’s design.

Motorola Frontier Specifications (Rumored)

The leaked renders show the Motorola Frontier from every angle, in a shiny, metallic grey tone, with a slightly protruded camera island containing a huge primary sensor on the back panel.

The smartphone is expected to include a 6.7-inch curved display with thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Previous speculations suggested that the Frontier would house a type of successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with the model number SM8475.

As previously said, the primary lens is quite huge, and it is accompanied by a couple of extra lenses, bringing the total number of rear cameras to three. According to previous rumours, the supporting lenses will be a 50MP Samsung ultrawide and a 12MP Sony IMX663 telephoto lens. The device has been revealed to support a 194MP resolution, which is easily the highest in the industry.

However, the business has not given any details about the next smartphone’s release date as of yet, but we anticipate to hear more about the device in the following weeks or months.

