Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:21 pm
OPPO A16 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

OPPO A16

In Pakistan, the Oppo A16 costs Rs. 23,999. The retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Oppo A16 in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $149.

 

The Oppo A16 is a new low-cost phone from Oppo’s lineup that was unveiled today. As a result, Oppo is expanding its A-series. The Oppo A16 features an IPS LCD screen with a 6.52-inch screen size and HD + resolution. Based on user behaviour, the phone can automatically adjust the brightness of the screen. On the back of the smartphone, there are three cameras. There are three of them: a 13 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. In the aforementioned square cutout, there is also an LED flash. On the back of the phone, there is also a fingerprint scanner. On the front is a 5 MP selfie camera. This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot on the device. The Oppo A15 is powered by the Android 11 operating system, on top of which ColorOS 11.1 is preinstalled. The Oppo A16 phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging support. It will be available in both blue and black.

OPPO A16 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2021, July 17
Status Available. Released 2021, July 17
Body
Dimensions 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
Weight 190 g (6.70 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
Size 6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC
Internal 32GB 3GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 9 reviews.

