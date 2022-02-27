OPPO A16 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A16 costs Rs. 23,999. The retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Oppo in USD is $149.
The Oppo A16 is a new low-cost phone from Oppo’s lineup that was unveiled today. As a result, Oppo is expanding its A-series. The Oppo A16 features an IPS LCD screen with a 6.52-inch screen size and HD + resolution. Based on user behaviour, the phone can automatically adjust the brightness of the screen. On the back of the smartphone, there are three cameras. There are three of them: a 13 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. In the aforementioned square cutout, there is also an LED flash. On the back of the phone, there is also a fingerprint scanner. On the front is a 5 MP selfie camera. This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot on the device. The Oppo A15 is powered by the Android 11 operating system, on top of which ColorOS 11.1 is preinstalled. The Oppo A16 phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging support. It will be available in both blue and black.
OPPO A16 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, July 17
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, July 17
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|190 g (6.70 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|32GB 3GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 9 reviews.