PHOTOS: Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 and S22+ Price, and Specs

After great anticipation, lengthy speculation, and conspiracy theories surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the firm has now formally introduced the series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

The series debuted alongside Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 trio. Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22 and S22+ smartphones is available here.

Design & Display

In terms of design, the Galaxy S22 boasts a beautiful design and a matte-finish rear panel with a slightly protruded camera island. Unlike the S21 and S21+, which had a plastic chassis, Samsung took sure to employ quality materials for the S22 and S22+ this time.

The standard Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1500 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. A punch-hole cut-out in the display houses a 10MP selfie camera.

When compared to the standard model, the enhanced Galaxy S22+ retains the same overall design but adds a larger 6.6′′ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a higher peak brightness of 1750 nits. The display has the same punch-hole cut-out as the vanilla variant, which houses the same 10MP lens.

Hardware & Storage

Both smartphones are powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on the country they are sold in. While Europe will get a 4nm Exynos 2200 chip, North America will get a Snapdragon variant.

Furthermore, both the vanilla S22 and the enhanced S22+ models come with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G are among the other connectivity possibilities.

On the software front, both smartphones run One UI 4.0 on top of the Android 12 OS, which comes preinstalled.

Cameras

In terms of optics, both the S22 and S22+ use the same triple-lens configuration, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

The front cameras, as mentioned earlier, are 10MP on both S22 and S22+.

Battery & Availability

The vanilla variant is powered by a 3,700mAh battery that enables 25W charging. However, unlike the vanilla model’s 3,700 mAh battery, the updated S22+ has a slightly larger 4,500 mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities.

The Galaxy S22’s starting price is $800 for the 8/128GB variant, and $900 for the 8/256GB model. The Galaxy S22+ is priced at $1,000 for the 8/128GB model and $1,100 for the 8/256GB model.

