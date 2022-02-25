Sales of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have begun in a number of countries

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 series of flagship tablets, are now available for purchase in various parts of the world.

This does not imply that the discounts have ended; Samsung.com is still taking trade-ins for store credit, and you may still be able to get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. Third-party shops like as Amazon and others also sell the device.

In any case, the S22 series has proven to be highly popular, and supplies for several storage/color combinations are already running out. For example, Samsung US is currently out of 1 TB Galaxy S22 Ultra devices (were they so popular, or were there that few units available?). Amazon US may take months to delivery a 256 GB Ultra (only the White type appears to be in stock), and the 512 GB model is even more scarce.

Shipping dates for even the most basic 128 GB Galaxy S22 have been pushed back to mid-March in the United States. Across the pond, supplies appear to be holding up better, and even the 1 TB Ultra is available. However, in some countries (for example, Bulgaria, Czechia, and Hungary), only the S22 Ultra is currently available; the S22 and S22+ will be available in a few weeks. Keep in mind that the Samsung.com exclusive colours may take up to a month to arrive.

However, the first Galaxy S22 pre-orders were shipped and delivered to their new owners 10 days ago, so things may not be so awful. However, certain nations continue to accept pre-orders. For example, open sales in India will begin on March 11 (price has yet to be disclosed), and Australian pre-orders will also be available until March 11th. By the way, keep an eye on the distribution of chipsets around the world this year, since it differs from previous years (e.g. India is getting Snapdragon units).

Our Galaxy S22+ review is already available (including a video review). We’ve also put the enhanced battery and display characteristics through extensive testing. The additional 45W charging support makes no impact, and the refresh rate may not perform as expected. There have also been some teething problems, but Samsung is working on a solution.

In Europe, you can buy a Wi-Fi or a 5G Galaxy Tab S8 slate right now, but not in the US, where only the Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G for Verizon is available; 5G tablets for other carriers are on the way. Tablets, like phones, are still on pre-order in India and Australia.