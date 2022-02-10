Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:10 pm
Samsung Galaxy S22 compares to the iPhone 13

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Iphone 13

The Samsung Unpacked event disclose a number of new devices, namely a new iteration of its flagship Galaxy series of phones, the Galaxy S22. These new phones are set to release on February 25th and become the bleeding edge of Samsung’s smartphone lineup.

The Samsung Unpacked event unveiled a variety of new gadgets, including the Galaxy S22, a new edition of the company’s top Galaxy series of phones. These new phones are set to release on February 25th and become the bleeding edge of Samsung’s smartphone lineup. Naturally, we’re wondering how these compare to Apple’s iPhones, so we’ve compiled a list of the most important features to show you how they compare on paper to the iPhone 13 lineup.

THE S22 LINEUP VS. IPHONE 13

Specification Samsung Galaxy S22 iPhone 13
OS Android 12 iOS 15
Display 6.1-inch AMOLED 6.1-inch OLED
Resolution 2340 x 1080 2532 x 1170
Max. refresh rate up to 120Hz
Dimensions (mm) 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65
Weight 0 174g (6.14 ounces)
Battery Capacity 3,700mah 3,227mah
Processor 4nm CPU A15
RAM 8GB 4GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Ports USB-C Lightning port
Rear camera 50MP (f/1.8) wide, 12MP (f/2.2)
ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto		 12MP (f/1.6) wide, 12MP
(f/2.4) ultrawide
Front camera 10MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2)
Front video 4K @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS
Rear video 8K @ 24FPS, 4K @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS
Biometrics Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor,
facial recognition		 Face ID
Water and dust protection IP68 IP68
Wireless 5G mmWave / sub-6GHz, LTE,
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2		 5G mmWave / sub-6GHz, LTE,
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Starting price $799 $799
Wireless charging? Yes Yes

1 hour ago
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan - Specs - Reviews

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out...
2 hours ago
Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket Are Now Available For Preorders Worldwide

Huawei, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, launched the P50 series in the foreign...
2 hours ago
Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The retail price of the Apple iPhone 8 in Pakistan is Rs....
15 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is likely to cost Rs. 209,000 in...
15 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to cost Rs. 174,999 in Pakistan....
15 hours ago
Samsung's promo videos for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 

As you are probably aware, Samsung launched the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+,...

