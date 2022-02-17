Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Tecno in USD is $248.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier – The New High-End Version With Massive RAM

Tecno now has its new Camon 16 with the title Premier at the end, indicating that it would be one of the company’s high-end smartphones. The specs are fantastic. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a new edition of the series, is equipped with impressive specs that will place the smartphone on the list of high-end smartphones. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, the company’s forthcoming model, is powered by the Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset. The chipset’s purpose is to make the smartphone extremely quick. The phone’s processor is combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM.

The Tecno Camon 16’s RAM amount is sufficient to ensure that its execution speed is quite quick. The phone’s internal storage capacity is 128 gigabytes. The storage capacity of the upcoming phone Camon 16 Premier by Tecno can be increased by using the phone’s dedicated slot. As a result, internal storage capacity will not be an issue. The handset’s back camera arrangement will include four sensors. The Tecno 16 Premier’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels. The phone’s ultra-wide lens is 8 megapixels, and if you want to take films with the smartphone, you may utilise the dedicated video sensor of the Tecno Camon’s 16 Premier, which has a capacity of 2 megapixels. The handset’s depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera, which will be maintained in the water-drop notch, will be 48 megapixels. The Camon 16 Premier’s heavy camera setup, combined with a slew of capabilities, will take your photography to the next level. A fingerprint reader on the side of the phone protects it against unauthorised users. The 16 Premier will be a strong competitor to the Samsung, as the specifications appear to be extremely excellent.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE (unspecified) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, September Status Available

Body Dimensions 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in) Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.9 inches, 116.9 cm2 (~88.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~374 ppi density) HDR10+

90Hz refresh rate

Platform OS Android 10, HIOS 6.0 Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MC4

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Penta-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm

8 MP, f/2.2, 105Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm Features Dual-LED flash, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)