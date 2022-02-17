Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:02 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:02 pm
Tecno Camon 16

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Tecno Camon 16 Premier in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
  • Price of Tecno in USD is $248.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier – The New High-End Version With Massive RAM

Tecno now has its new Camon 16 with the title Premier at the end, indicating that it would be one of the company’s high-end smartphones. The specs are fantastic. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a new edition of the series, is equipped with impressive specs that will place the smartphone on the list of high-end smartphones. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, the company’s forthcoming model, is powered by the Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset. The chipset’s purpose is to make the smartphone extremely quick. The phone’s processor is combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM.

The Tecno Camon 16’s RAM amount is sufficient to ensure that its execution speed is quite quick. The phone’s internal storage capacity is 128 gigabytes. The storage capacity of the upcoming phone Camon 16 Premier by Tecno can be increased by using the phone’s dedicated slot. As a result, internal storage capacity will not be an issue. The handset’s back camera arrangement will include four sensors. The Tecno 16 Premier’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels. The phone’s ultra-wide lens is 8 megapixels, and if you want to take films with the smartphone, you may utilise the dedicated video sensor of the Tecno Camon’s 16 Premier, which has a capacity of 2 megapixels. The handset’s depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera, which will be maintained in the water-drop notch, will be 48 megapixels. The Camon 16 Premier’s heavy camera setup, combined with a slew of capabilities, will take your photography to the next level. A fingerprint reader on the side of the phone protects it against unauthorised users. The 16 Premier will be a strong competitor to the Samsung, as the specifications appear to be extremely excellent.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE (unspecified)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, September
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
Weight
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.9 inches, 116.9 cm2 (~88.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~374 ppi density)
HDR10+
90Hz refresh rate
Platform
OS Android 10, HIOS 6.0
Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features Penta-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm
8 MP, f/2.2, 105Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 14 reviews

 

 

Read More

14 hours ago
The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming comes with SD 8 Gen 1 and 120W charging

Xiaomi held an event in China earlier today to unveil the Redmi...
14 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

There have been a few phone launches in recent weeks, but one...
20 hours ago
Samsung Admits to Lying About the Display of Galaxy S22

Smartphone displays with adjustable refresh rates can run low and sluggish to...
20 hours ago
Everything You Need to Know About the Global Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro Variants

In January, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme announced the introduction of the GT2...
21 hours ago
Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Realme has announced the Realme 9 Pro that now sit at the...
21 hours ago
Vivo Y32 Vs Redmi Note 11 4G vs Realme 9i : Specs Comparison

Xiaomi has released a new low-cost handset for the Asian market, the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rupee
1 min ago
Rupee continues recovery for second straight day

KARACHI: The rupee gained 28 paisas against the dollar on Thursday as...
Suzuki Swift
7 mins ago
Suzuki may begin bookings for the new Swift as early as next week.

The approaching release of the new Suzuki Swift is causing quite a...
Samsung
12 mins ago
Samsung is set to reveal foldable phones just before the Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Samsung has confirmed that a totally virtual keynote would be held on...
Oppo
15 mins ago
Oppo to Unveil Find X5 Series on February 24th

Oppo has finally handed out formal invites to the launch event for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600