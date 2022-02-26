Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 02:10 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

The March security patch is the first update for the Samsung Galaxy S22 family

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 02:10 am
Samsung Galaxy S22
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

If you’re reading this while it’s still warm from the oven, don’t check your calendar – your calendar isn’t faulty, it’s still February, but Samsung doesn’t care. Once again, it has released a new security patch before the month in which it was supposed to be released.

In this case, we’re talking about the Galaxy S22 family, which is now available in a variety of markets. At least in Europe, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are all receiving their initial firmware upgrade. The updated build is S90xBXXU1AVBF, where “x” is a digit that varies depending on the device.

The changelog for the upgrade is as vague as it can be, just mentioning that “overall stability of functions increased.” Hopefully, this indicates that the screen flickering issue on the S22 Ultra has been resolved as well. And, of course, you’ll get the March 1, 2022 security patch level after installing this update, which most users will have to wait for after taking their brand new S22 gadget out of the box. Depending on the model, the download size ranges from 770MB to 820MB.

 

Read More

23 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available in India On March 9

Xiaomi's Redmi released the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in...
24 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A32 costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing...
24 hours ago
Oppo Introduces a Lower-Cost Version of the Find X5 Pro

Oppo has been on a roll with the Find X5 series, with...
24 hours ago
Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Launched as the World’s Best Selfie Camera Phone

Motorola just unveiled the Edge 30 Pro flagship phone, which is based...
24 hours ago
Realme 8i VS 9i: Fast A look at the Fast Charging Capabilities

Realme 8i VS 9i: Smartphones have become an extension of your own...
1 day ago
Oppo Introduces the Find X5 Lite and Enco X2 Earbuds

Oppo recently introduced the Find X5 series, with a focus on the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

iPhone 12 Pro
5 mins ago
On eBay, the world’s first iPhone 12 Pro Max with a USB-C connector is for sale

DEEP, a Slovakian firm, has successfully adapted an Apple iPhone 12 Pro...
Oppo Find X5 Pro
10 mins ago
In China, the Oppo Find X5 Pro now comes in blue leather

The Oppo Find X5 Pro was released a few days ago in...
21 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: In Florida, a crocodile smashes a van window and attempts to flee

A crocodile escaped from a van transporting reptiles to another portion of...
28 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: An Armenian man sets a world record by doing pull-ups while suspended from a helicopter

Doing rigorous workouts might be difficult for some people, and it takes...
Adsence Ad 300X600