The March security patch is the first update for the Samsung Galaxy S22 family

If you’re reading this while it’s still warm from the oven, don’t check your calendar – your calendar isn’t faulty, it’s still February, but Samsung doesn’t care. Once again, it has released a new security patch before the month in which it was supposed to be released.

In this case, we’re talking about the Galaxy S22 family, which is now available in a variety of markets. At least in Europe, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are all receiving their initial firmware upgrade. The updated build is S90xBXXU1AVBF, where “x” is a digit that varies depending on the device.

The changelog for the upgrade is as vague as it can be, just mentioning that “overall stability of functions increased.” Hopefully, this indicates that the screen flickering issue on the S22 Ultra has been resolved as well. And, of course, you’ll get the March 1, 2022 security patch level after installing this update, which most users will have to wait for after taking their brand new S22 gadget out of the box. Depending on the model, the download size ranges from 770MB to 820MB.