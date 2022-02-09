The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have been officially unveiled – the same formula, but better

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have been made public with the S22 Ultra, and while they miss a few of the Ultra’s specifications, they do have all of its premium build quality.

The pair of sub-flagships are also slightly smaller than their predecessors, which is especially important for the vanilla Galaxy S22, which is sure to appeal to people who prefer flagship power in little packages.

The chipset options for the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are the same. Depending on the market, you’ll get a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a 4nm Exynos 2200, both of which include an octa-core processor with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. Both the S22 and S22+ are available in 8/128GB and 8/256GB versions.

The cameras are shared by the Galaxy S22 duo as well. The major one is the 50MP Samsung GN5 with a 1/1.57 crop factor “imager with 1.0m pixels that binns to a final snap with 12.5MP and 2.0m pixels

There’s also a 12MP 13mm ultrawide camera with a 1/2.55″ sensor in front of a 1/2.55” sensor “Without focusing, the sensor measures 1.4m (sigh). There is a 3x zoom camera with a 10MP sensor, rather than the predecessors’ 64MP digital zoom unit. The S22s have a 10MP fixed-focus camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 now has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that is brighter and smarter in terms of refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a refresh rate that can be adjusted between 10Hz and 120Hz (the S21 did 48Hz-120Hz).

The Galaxy S22’s display has shrunk by 0.1” compared to the S21’s, allowing it to trim 5mm of length, 0.6mm of width, and 0.3mm of thickness while remaining roughly the same weight.

Another significant distinction with this year’s S series is the absence of plastic. The S22’s rear panel is entirely made of glass, namely Gorilla Glass Victus+. In reality, all Galaxy S22 devices include Victus+ glass on their front and back panels.

In terms of battery capacity, the Galaxy S22 has a smaller 3,700mAh battery than its predecessor, which had 4,000mAh. It charges at the same maximum rate of 25W as the previous model.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has a larger 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that refreshes between 10Hz and 120Hz yet has a higher brightness of 1750 nits.

The battery is larger at 4,500mAh, and cable charging is faster at 45W. Wi-Fi 6E is also available on the S22+, but Wi-Fi 6 is only available on the S22.