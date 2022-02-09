Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 11:34 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have been officially unveiled – the same formula, but better

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 11:34 pm
Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have been officially unveiled – the same formula, but better

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have been made public with the S22 Ultra, and while they miss a few of the Ultra’s specifications, they do have all of its premium build quality.

The pair of sub-flagships are also slightly smaller than their predecessors, which is especially important for the vanilla Galaxy S22, which is sure to appeal to people who prefer flagship power in little packages.

The chipset options for the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are the same. Depending on the market, you’ll get a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a 4nm Exynos 2200, both of which include an octa-core processor with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. Both the S22 and S22+ are available in 8/128GB and 8/256GB versions.

The cameras are shared by the Galaxy S22 duo as well. The major one is the 50MP Samsung GN5 with a 1/1.57 crop factor “imager with 1.0m pixels that binns to a final snap with 12.5MP and 2.0m pixels

There’s also a 12MP 13mm ultrawide camera with a 1/2.55″ sensor in front of a 1/2.55” sensor “Without focusing, the sensor measures 1.4m (sigh). There is a 3x zoom camera with a 10MP sensor, rather than the predecessors’ 64MP digital zoom unit. The S22s have a 10MP fixed-focus camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 now has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that is brighter and smarter in terms of refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a refresh rate that can be adjusted between 10Hz and 120Hz (the S21 did 48Hz-120Hz).

The Galaxy S22’s display has shrunk by 0.1” compared to the S21’s, allowing it to trim 5mm of length, 0.6mm of width, and 0.3mm of thickness while remaining roughly the same weight.

Another significant distinction with this year’s S series is the absence of plastic. The S22’s rear panel is entirely made of glass, namely Gorilla Glass Victus+. In reality, all Galaxy S22 devices include Victus+ glass on their front and back panels.

In terms of battery capacity, the Galaxy S22 has a smaller 3,700mAh battery than its predecessor, which had 4,000mAh. It charges at the same maximum rate of 25W as the previous model.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has a larger 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that refreshes between 10Hz and 120Hz yet has a higher brightness of 1750 nits.

The battery is larger at 4,500mAh, and cable charging is faster at 45W. Wi-Fi 6E is also available on the S22+, but Wi-Fi 6 is only available on the S22.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live – Galaxy S22 Updates and Tab S8 series

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live – Galaxy S22 Updates and Tab S8...
5 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: Announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series

It's time for Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year. The new...
7 hours ago
From now on, Samsung will only update the Galaxy A51 twice a year

Galaxy A51: For most of its devices, including the Galaxy A series,...
8 hours ago
The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and SD 695.

The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and...
8 hours ago
Redmi K50 is Launching on February 16

The Redmi K50's release date is no longer a rumour. The Redmi...
9 hours ago
The Infinix Zero is the company's first 5G smartphone

Infinix, a Chinese smartphone company, has released its first 5G-enabled cellphone, the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

UK foreign minister in Russia with warning
3 seconds ago
UK foreign minister in Russia with warning

MOSCOW, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in...
James Vince
5 mins ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England’s tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
6 mins ago
Pakistan condemns hijab ban on Muslim students in Indian state of Karnataka

The Indian Charge d’ Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry...
Wordle Answer Today
11 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 9th February #236 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 236 that was released today, February 10,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600