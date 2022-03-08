Apple has announced new green iPhone 13 models

During today’s Apple event, the company unveiled new colour options for its iPhone 13 and 13 Pro smartphones. The former receives a simple Green colour option, whereas the Pro models now have an Alpine Green option.

Multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics on the surface of the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max achieve the new premium Alpine Green finish. It joins the previously available Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue.

The standard iPhone 13 and 13 mini now come in six different colours, with the new Green joining the existing Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, and Red.

The new green colours will be available for pre-order beginning March 11, with shipments beginning March 18.