Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:11 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Apple has announced new green iPhone 13 models

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:11 am
iPhone 13
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

During today’s Apple event, the company unveiled new colour options for its iPhone 13 and 13 Pro smartphones. The former receives a simple Green colour option, whereas the Pro models now have an Alpine Green option.

iPhone 13

During today’s Apple event, the company unveiled new colour options for its iPhone 13 and 13 Pro smartphones. The former receives a simple Green colour option, whereas the Pro models now have an Alpine Green option.

Multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics on the surface of the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max achieve the new premium Alpine Green finish. It joins the previously available Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue.

iPhone 13

The standard iPhone 13 and 13 mini now come in six different colours, with the new Green joining the existing Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, and Red.

iPhone 13

The new green colours will be available for pre-order beginning March 11, with shipments beginning March 18.

Read More

14 mins ago
The new iPhone 14 features a HUGE change that Apple fans have been clamouring for for years

APPLE intends to upgrade the design of its next iPhone, making one...
18 mins ago
iPhone SE 3 release date: Cheap iPhone unveiled at Apple launch with price CONFIRMED

At its most recent launch event, APPLE unveiled the all-new iPhone SE...
25 mins ago
Apple has unveiled TWO new iPhone colours, which will be available for purchase this week

APPLE'S Peek Performance event delivered on its promise. Tim Cook, CEO of...
2 hours ago
How to Watch Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event Livestream on Tuesday, March 8th

How to Watch Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event Following much speculation and rumours,...
2 hours ago
WATCH Apple event LIVE: Cheapest iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air Launching Today

Apple's "Peek Performance" (a hint, not a typo) will begin soon; here...
15 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A32 costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 9 March 2022

Free Fire Redeem Code Today, 9 March 2022, Get Garena Free Fire...
iPhone SE 2022
5 mins ago
Apple iPhone SE 2022 announced with Apple A15 chipset

Except for one, iPhones have a reputation for being expensive. The third-generation...
iPad Air
8 mins ago
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, which features the M1 chipset and 5G support

Today's Apple event saw the announcement of a brand new iPad Air,...
Iran says puts new military satellite in orbit
9 mins ago
Iran says puts new military satellite in orbit

TEHRAN, March 8, 2022 (AFP) - Iran announced Tuesday it had successfully placed...
Adsence Ad 300X600