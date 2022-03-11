Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:13 pm
Gboard: Google introduces emoji reactions on messages

Gboard: Google is pushing out an improved Messages app that shows iPhone users' reactions as emojis on your Android phone.

Gboard

© Google

Users with an iPhone can now receive high-resolution photographs and videos from Android smartphones via Google Photos connections.

Additionally, the redesigned Messages app organises your inbox by automatically dividing your messages into separate Personal and Business tabs. It also reminds you to respond to missed messages and even to wish your loved ones a happy birthday.

The latest Messages app upgrade, which will be available to Android users in the coming weeks, adds the option to see iPhone users’ reactions as emojis.

This means that if your friend on an iPhone reacts to your message by long-tapping it, you’ll be able to see that reaction as an emoji on your Android phone. You may see if the reaction has been translated from the iPhone by tapping it.

Last month, Google was caught testing the functionality with a limited number of users. It effectively bridges the gap between iPhone and Android users, however, there are still a number of incompatibilities to be ironed out.

Reactions are presently available on devices set to English, with other languages to come, according to Google.

Another significant update geared at the Apple environment is the ability for users to transmit photographs and movies as Google Photos links to iPhone users, allowing them to see them in high resolution.

The Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard is used by Google’s Messages app, which is not available on Apple’s version.

Photos and videos posted on platforms that do not use the RCS protocol appear to be of lower quality. As a result, Google has added Google Photos sharing links to Messages to address the issue.

The initial experience is confined to films, but the Android manufacturer promises that it will be expanded to include photos in the future.

Google still encourages “Apple to join the rest of the mobile industry and adopt RCS” so that messages can become “better and more secure, no matter what device you choose.”

The latest Messages update adds Personal and Business tabs to automatically filter your messages based on their content, in addition to the enhancements aimed at people conversing with iPhone users.

To assist reduce clutter even more, users can set one-time password messages to be automatically erased after 24 hours.

This particular modification was first made available to users in India, but it is now being rolled out across the United States.

The new Messages app will also send you gentle reminders to respond to messages you may have missed or need to follow up on. It will be available first to English speaking consumers all across the world.

If their contact information on your device includes their birth date, Messages will now remind you to send birthday wishes to them. With over 2,000 new emoji mashups to come as stickers, Emoji Kitchen on Messages is also growing.

Separately, Gboard is introducing a new grammar correction feature that will detect and suggest grammatical problems. When typing, Pixel users that use the English (US) language will see their text turn into colourful stickers.

Google’s Live Transcribe app is now available offline, allowing users to watch real-time speech-to-text captions even when they aren’t connected to Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

Google Photographs is now getting a Portrait Blur feature for photos of people, pets, food, and plants. To help you improve your digital habits, a screen-time widget has been released.

For the latest Sci-Tech News Follow BOL News on Google News.

