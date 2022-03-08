How to Watch Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ Event Livestream on Tuesday, March 8th

How to Watch Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ Event

Following much speculation and rumours, Apple has officially announced that its first event of 2022 will take place on Tuesday, March 8th. The upcoming event’s tagline is “Peek Performance,” which is a play on words for a sneak peek. We’ll most likely get a sneak peek (sorry) at a new iPhone SE with 5G, as well as a new iPad Air or Mac Mini.

WHAT TIME DOES THE PEEK PERFORMANCE APPLE EVENT START?

The event will be live streamed on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It will almost certainly be a pre-recorded presentation, with a flashy introduction and various set dressings for the executives hyping up the new products, as with Apple’s previous streamed events.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE APPLE EVENT?

You can watch the event live on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, or Apple’s YouTube channel. If you intend to watch the event live on YouTube or Apple’s website, you can set a reminder or add it to your Apple Calendar.

While Apple has not said anything about what will be announced at the event, there have been numerous rumours about what will be revealed, including the aforementioned new iPhone SE, refreshed iPad Air, and various new Macs, possibly with a new M2 chip. We’ll be covering the event with a live blog as well as plenty of coverage, so make sure to tune in on Tuesday to find out what Apple has in store.

Event Time Zones

Apple’s event will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, like most events. Event times in other time zones are listed below.