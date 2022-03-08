iPhone SE 3 release date: Cheap iPhone unveiled at Apple launch with price CONFIRMED

The Apple team has confirmed that the iPhone SE 3 will cost $429 in the United States and £419 in the United Kingdom.

That’s not the rock-bottom price we were hoping for, but it’s still pretty low for Apple technology.

Tim Cook, at Apple’s March 8 launch event, confirmed that pre-orders for the new iPhone SE will begin on Friday, March 11.

The smartphone will then go on general sale a week later, on March 18th.

This Apple spring event is a fairly regular occurrence for Apple, and it was used for the previous iPhone SE announcement in 2020.

The event began at 10 a.m. California time, which is 1 p.m. in New York and 6 p.m. in London.

The event has been dubbed “Peek Performance” by Apple, which is somewhat cryptic.

iPhone SE 3 design and specs

Tim Cook described the third generation iPhone SE 3 as “delivering at an incredible price.”

Certainly, what Product Line Manager Francesca Sweet described in specs confirms that it significantly improves on the previous two generations of SE.

The iPhone SE 3 will have the same A15 Bionic chip as the top-of-the-line iPhone 13, as well as the same iOS 15.

Its CPU is 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8, and it operates 26 times faster.

This is the first SE phone to feature 5G connectivity, which makes a significant difference in things like Facetime video calls and online multiplayer gaming.

The camera has a 12-megapixel resolution and a Smart HDR 4 function that makes personalised adjustments to your photos.

It will be available in three colours: Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red.

Finally, it features the same toughened glass on the front and back as the iPhone 13 series.

What we expected from iPhone SE 3

We spoke with CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood about the new mobile before the event.

“The iPhone SE is a key franchise for Apple, providing the most affordable starting point for people frequently purchasing an iPhone for the first time,” Ben told The Sun.

“It’s also ideal for people who need a phone but don’t need all the bells and whistles.”

“Apple will most likely stick to its usual strategy of making incremental improvements across the board, such as processor power, battery life, and screen size.”

“The addition of 5G will be the other big storey.”

“All UK operators are eager to get as many people on 5G as possible, and having the entry-level iPhone support the technology is critical.”

Earlier this year, a leak suggested that the new iPhone would go into production in January.

According to Apple analyst Ross Young, an industry insider.

Apple usually releases new iPhone models in September.

According to rumours, it will cost only $299 – and the old iPhone SE will be reduced to an even lower $199. Unfortunately, that super-low price tag was not to be.

The big news was the introduction of 5G, which is now more widely supported in the United States and the United Kingdom.

