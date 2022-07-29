Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Backbone One – PlayStation Edition gives iPhone DualSense
Backbone One – PlayStation Edition gives iPhone DualSense

Backbone One – PlayStation Edition gives iPhone DualSense

Articles
Advertisement
Backbone One – PlayStation Edition gives iPhone DualSense

PS Remote Play allows you to play PS4 and PS5 games while on the go.

Advertisement
  • The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition comes with an iPhone-inspired face button layout.
  • It’s available now for pre-order in the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia and more.
  • PS Remote Play allows you to play PS4 and PS5 games while on the go.
Advertisement

PS Remote Play is still a thing, and the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition serves as a timely reminder.

While not as good as Xbox Cloud Gaming, PS Remote Play allows you to stream PS4 and PS5 games while on the move using your smartphone’s mobile connection. This wasn’t always the case, but the capability was included in a PS5 firmware upgrade last year. So gamers aren’t bound to their consoles at home with pseudo-portable gaming sessions. And now, with the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, they can stay on brand.

The DualSense-inspired iPhone controller, which was unveiled on the PlayStation blog(opens in new tab), is just a repainted Backbone One. Everything else is identical to the black variant. Including the layout, which more closely resembles the Xbox Wireless Controller than the Dual Sense. So, nearly. Because this is an authentic  controller, the face buttons include the four PlayStation insignia rather than the lettered face buttons seen on the Xbox controller.

Backbone CEO Maneet Khaira said the controller lacks adaptable triggers and haptic feedback. It would affect Backbone One’s “size, ergonomics, and weight,” he said.

“Love the DualSense, it’s one of our favorite controllers ever made, Khaira said. “This product is distinct in that it’s used primarily on mobile devices which have smaller form factors, and is therefore subject to its own unique constraints.”

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition’s adjustable rail fits as many iPhone devices as the original. It’s similar. If you like, you can use this official PlayStation colorway with your iPhone to access Game Pass. The PlayStation face buttons may certainly confuse you.

Advertisement

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is available in the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Sony promises further country releases.

Backbone for Android Pre-order one variation for November. No Android PS Edition is listed on the website.

Also Read

Largest free games revealed by PlayStation Plus leak
Largest free games revealed by PlayStation Plus leak

One of the biggest, best, and most popular PS5 games is coming...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tecno Spark 9 price in Pakistan & Features
Tecno Spark 9 price in Pakistan & Features
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & Specs
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan and Features
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan and Features
Oneplus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oneplus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan & Features
OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story