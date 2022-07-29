Backbone One – PlayStation Edition gives iPhone DualSense

PS Remote Play allows you to play PS4 and PS5 games while on the go.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition comes with an iPhone-inspired face button layout.

It’s available now for pre-order in the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia and more.

PS Remote Play is still a thing, and the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition serves as a timely reminder.

While not as good as Xbox Cloud Gaming, PS Remote Play allows you to stream PS4 and PS5 games while on the move using your smartphone’s mobile connection. This wasn’t always the case, but the capability was included in a PS5 firmware upgrade last year. So gamers aren’t bound to their consoles at home with pseudo-portable gaming sessions. And now, with the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, they can stay on brand.

The DualSense-inspired iPhone controller, which was unveiled on the PlayStation blog(opens in new tab), is just a repainted Backbone One. Everything else is identical to the black variant. Including the layout, which more closely resembles the Xbox Wireless Controller than the Dual Sense. So, nearly. Because this is an authentic controller, the face buttons include the four PlayStation insignia rather than the lettered face buttons seen on the Xbox controller.

Backbone CEO Maneet Khaira said the controller lacks adaptable triggers and haptic feedback. It would affect Backbone One’s “size, ergonomics, and weight,” he said.

“Love the DualSense, it’s one of our favorite controllers ever made, Khaira said. “This product is distinct in that it’s used primarily on mobile devices which have smaller form factors, and is therefore subject to its own unique constraints.”

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition’s adjustable rail fits as many iPhone devices as the original. It’s similar. If you like, you can use this official PlayStation colorway with your iPhone to access Game Pass. The PlayStation face buttons may certainly confuse you.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is available in the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Sony promises further country releases.

Backbone for Android Pre-order one variation for November. No Android PS Edition is listed on the website.

