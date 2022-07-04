Galaxy M11 specs and price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Mobile Phone runs the Android 12 Operating...
Galaxy M11 helps Pakistanis. Low-cost smartphone specs. Samsung’s next Galaxy M11 will feature Qualcomm’s entry-level chip. Two Galaxy M11s have 3/4GB RAM. 32/64GB storage is enough. Samsung M11 has three rear cameras. Samsung’s Galaxy M11 has 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. Front camera is 8MP. Front and rear cameras are installed. Powerful Samsung M11 Samsung Galaxy M11’s 5000 mAh battery is enough. Back fingerprint reader on Galaxy M11. Phone-safe. 640×1560 pixels cover the 6.4-inch touchscreen. All play store apps work on Galaxy M11’s Android 10.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|161.4 x 76.3 x 9 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Metallic Blue, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), hDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 3.7 stars – based on 68 user reviews.
Price
|Price in Rs: 24,999
