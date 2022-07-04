Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Galaxy M11 specs and price in Pakistan

Galaxy M11 specs and price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Galaxy M11 specs and price in Pakistan

Galaxy M11

Advertisement
  • The upcoming smartphone’s specs indicate it will be a cheap model.
  • Arrival Samsung’s Galaxy M11 features two 3/4GB RAM models.
  • Samsung will launch Galaxy M11 in Pakistan.
Advertisement

Galaxy M11 helps Pakistanis. Low-cost smartphone specs. Samsung’s next Galaxy M11 will feature Qualcomm’s entry-level chip. Two Galaxy M11s have 3/4GB RAM. 32/64GB storage is enough. Samsung M11 has three rear cameras. Samsung’s Galaxy M11 has 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. Front camera is 8MP. Front and rear cameras are installed. Powerful Samsung M11 Samsung Galaxy M11’s 5000 mAh battery is enough. Back fingerprint reader on Galaxy M11. Phone-safe. 640×1560 pixels cover the 6.4-inch touchscreen. All play store apps work on Galaxy M11’s Android 10.

Galaxy M11 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
Dimensions161.4 x 76.3 x 9 mm
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Metallic Blue, Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), hDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCNo
DataGPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
RatingsAverage Rating is 3.7 stars – based on 68 user reviews.

Rate in Pakistan

Price

Price in Rs: 24,999

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Mobile Phone runs the Android 12 Operating...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo reno 8 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo reno 8 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo a96 price in Pakistan and specs
Oppo a96 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications
Spotify recovers after a several-hour outage
Spotify recovers after a several-hour outage
YouTube is testing a free, ad-supported TV channel 
YouTube is testing a free, ad-supported TV channel 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story