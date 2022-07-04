Galaxy M11 specs and price in Pakistan

The upcoming smartphone’s specs indicate it will be a cheap model.

Arrival Samsung’s Galaxy M11 features two 3/4GB RAM models.

Samsung will launch Galaxy M11 in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Galaxy M11 helps Pakistanis. Low-cost smartphone specs. Samsung’s next Galaxy M11 will feature Qualcomm’s entry-level chip. Two Galaxy M11s have 3/4GB RAM. 32/64GB storage is enough. Samsung M11 has three rear cameras. Samsung’s Galaxy M11 has 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. Front camera is 8MP. Front and rear cameras are installed. Powerful Samsung M11 Samsung Galaxy M11’s 5000 mAh battery is enough. Back fingerprint reader on Galaxy M11. Phone-safe. 640×1560 pixels cover the 6.4-inch touchscreen. All play store apps work on Galaxy M11’s Android 10.

Galaxy M11 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions 161.4 x 76.3 x 9 mm Weight 197 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Metallic Blue, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm) GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), hDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC No Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

Ratings Average Rating is 3.7 stars – based on 68 user reviews.

Rate in Pakistan

Price Price in Rs: 24,999

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Mobile Phone runs the Android 12 Operating...