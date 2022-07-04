Realme GT2 Explorer Master Price in Pakistan & Specs

Company representatives earlier affirmed that the Realme GT2 Explorer Master would debut this month.

Today, the formal event is given a precise date: it will take place on July 12 at 2:00 PM Beijing time.

The device is anticipated to be the company’s upcoming flagship, and we know it will utilize Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 architecture.

Part of the newly divided Master series will be the new Realme phone (previously the Master editions were merely customized versions of the X-series phones). Two mid-rangers made up the lineup the previous year, but this year’s lineup aims higher.

The GT2 Explorer Master will have a more powerful chipset than the Realme GT2 Pro, but we won’t know whether it will be a worthwhile investment until the device’s formal introduction.

Realme GT2 Explorer Master Price in Pakistan

The Realme GT2 Explorer Master expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 73,999.

Realme GT2 Explorer Master Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 161.3 x 74.3 x 8.2 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, White, Aurora, Apricot Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 100W

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 73,999) Price in USD: $NA

