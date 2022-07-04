Realme GT2 Explorer Master Price in Pakistan & Specs

2 million GT Master edition smartphones sold by Realme
The Realme CEO, Sky Li, disclosed that 2 million units of the...
Company representatives earlier affirmed that the Realme GT2 Explorer Master would debut this month.
Today, the formal event is given a precise date: it will take place on July 12 at 2:00 PM Beijing time.
The device is anticipated to be the company’s upcoming flagship, and we know it will utilize Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 architecture.
Part of the newly divided Master series will be the new Realme phone (previously the Master editions were merely customized versions of the X-series phones). Two mid-rangers made up the lineup the previous year, but this year’s lineup aims higher.
The GT2 Explorer Master will have a more powerful chipset than the Realme GT2 Pro, but we won’t know whether it will be a worthwhile investment until the device’s formal introduction.
The Realme GT2 Explorer Master expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 73,999.
Realme GT2 Explorer Master Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 74.3 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, White, Aurora, Apricot
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 73,999) Price in USD: $NA
