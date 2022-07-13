Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & Full Features
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & Full Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 71,499. This Phone has 6 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Samsung which is available in Various colors.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Peach
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1280 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G68
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W
Read More News On

