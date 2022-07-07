Tecno launches Spark 8P Smartphone with Mediatech Helio G85 Processor

Tecno has expanded its Spark 8 series with the launch of Tecno Spark 8P. The smartphone will have Mediatek Helio g85 gaming processor.

Tecno Spark 8P is priced at Rs.28,000 (Expected) and it comes in 4 colours.

Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold, and Atlantic blue.

50MP Ultra Clear High-Resolution AI Triple rear camera with Super Night Mode

TECNO SPARK 8P’s F1.6 large Aperture with PDAF technique enables you to click clear and memorable photos with each click. Multiple user-centric modes like AI Beauty 4.0, Portrait, Super Night and HDR add more flavors to your photos. With the SPARK 8P’s 50 MP Main Camera, it can bring a clear world of images and freeze the beautiful details of life through excellent image processing. The phone also features pro-level shooting modes like 2K Time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh additionally to give an edge to your memories. Users can click outstanding selfies either in the day or at night with its 8MP selfie camera with a dual front flashlight.

Large 7GB RAM with Memory Fusion for incredible speed

The TECNO SPARK 8P comes with 7GB* RAM for faster performance and lag-free operation. It has 4GB LPDDR4x RAM that can be expanded to 7GB via a memory fusion feature. With more RAM, you can enjoy ultra-fast speeds of up to 43 percent improvement in average app launching, enhancing your multitasking experience. Memory Fusion will allow users to borrow more RAM from storage capacity in order to provide a better experience. Its 64GB internal storage with a dedicated expandable storage slot that can hold up to 512GB is sufficient for your daily multimedia needs.

Mediatek Helio G85 superfast processor for extra-ordinary usage

The smartphone features Superfast Mediatek Helio G85 Processor with a 1GHz Graphics core of Arm Mali-G52 GPU. ARM Cortex-A75 Octa-Core CPU of Mediatek Helio G85 provide super smooth performance with Hyper Engine Technology. Additionally, Super Boost function provides an uninterrupted experience even after prolonged use. The processor enables the smartphones to carry out more advanced tasks such as handling high-resolution videos and heavy graphic games without draining the battery, making the devices capable and efficient.

6.6 FHD+ Dot-Notch Display for a breath-taking viewing experience

Tecno Spark 8P features a large 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a dot-notch on the front, to house the selfie camera. It also offers 1080×2408 full HD resolution with 401PPI high pixel density for vivid colors on screen. Tecno Spark 8P’s narrow bezels with a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio make the display easy to see. The smartphone comes with an IPX2 Splash resistant feature that will to prevent water damage.

5000mAh Powerful Battery with 18W Flash Charger

TECNO SPARK 8P provides an ultimate battery backup with a 5000mAh mega battery. Additionally, the Level up charging experience with an 18W Flash Charger can rapidly fill 50% of the battery in an hour. The user will get a standby time of up to 25 days and 164 hours music playback time for unlimited fun.

Trendy and stylish design with attractive colors

The Tecno Spark 8P will be available in four colors, namely Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold and Atlantic Blue making it a flaunt-worthy smartphone. With attractive and energetic colors and a bolder brand logo further enhances the premium appeal of the smartphone.

Other path-breaking features of TECNO SPARK 8P

All these features mingled with HiOS 7.6 operating system, which comes with supreme features like Vault 2.0, Document Auto Rotate Manager, Peek Proof and Pic Film to name a few. The smartphone also has an Anti-oil fingerprint sensor with just 0.24 sec ultra-fast unlock to accept calls, take pictures and dismiss alarms. Face unlock characteristic gives closed eye protection. In addition, the newly added attribute Soplay 2.0 is a beginner-friendly and also a pro-music-making feature that makes high-quality music even in a network-free environment. Users can even record their voice and layer it with peppy beats and soulful music. Also, TECNO SPARK 8P produces loud stereo sound with its speakers. Experience cinematic level DTS surround Sound quality through its amazing speakers.